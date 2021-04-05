Detroit Jazz Festival kicks off with a free livestream preview event to announce lineup

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Jazz Festival will livestream a preview event on Wednesday to announce its 2021 festival lineup. The 3-hour event will stream live starting at 6:30 p.m.

It will not only include the lineup for the Labor Day weekend event but will also feature live performances by Dee Dee Bridgewater and Cuban pianist Omar Sosa.

The preview event will be held without an audience to abide by safety regulations for public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The performances will be streamed live from two indoor stages in the future home of the Gretchen Valade Jazz Center at Wayne State University.

“Last year, we preserved our 41-year legacy and produced a festival that was safe, live, and free to nearly a million jazz fans around the globe; truly an unprecedented moment in jazz history,” said Chris Collins, Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation president and artistic director. “We look forward to leveraging that experience to keep our 42-year legacy intact and continue our mission of delivering free jazz to audiences here and abroad.”

There will also be a special performance by jazz students from Wayne State University.

For more information, visit detroitjazzfest.org

The Michigan Hispanic Collaborative, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., and the Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation Jazz Guardians are presenting sponsors.