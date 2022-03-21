Detroit King's Chansey Willis Jr. named 2022 Michigan Mr. Basketball

(WXYZ) — Detroit King senior Chansey Willis Jr. has been named the 2022 Hal Schram Michigan Mr. Basketball winner.

The award, given out by the Basketball Coaches Association of Michigan, was presented on Monday afternoon.

Willis led the Crusaders to the 2022 Detroit Pubic School League Championship and was also named PSL's Mr. Basketball.

He earned 2,620 voting points, and was followed closely by Kyler Vanderjagt, from Grand Rapids Northview, who had 2,384 points.

In third was Kareem Rozier from Orchard Lake St. Mary's, followed by Grand Rapids Catholic Central's Jack Karasinski and Ferndale's Treyvon Lewis.

Past winners of the award include Isaiah Livers in 2017, Cassius Winston in 2016 and Michigan State's Pierre Brooks II last season.