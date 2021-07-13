Detroit landlords facing blight tickets if residential properties not cleaned as result of flooding

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit landlords will begin to face fines on July 20 if they have not made living conditions safe for rental properties as a result of the flooding that occurred on June 26.
Per city ordinance, landlords are required to maintain safe living conditions for residents, including no standing water, no mold and working hot water heater and furnace.
Beginning July 20, the city's Buildings, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department will inspect and issue blight tickets to landlords who are not compliant. The tickets will be $250 per day until compliant.
Landlords are recommended to do the following before July 20:
- Get rid of any dirty objects that cannot be thoroughly cleaned (when in doubt, throw it out).
- DPW is doing bulk pick up at the curb across the city in response to the flooding.
- Make sure to separate types of items at the curb, such as electronics, clothing, and furniture – see the instructions at www.detroitmi.gov/waterdamageclaims
- Wash dirty surfaces and objects with warm, soapy water and clean with a bleach and water solution.
- Do not use ammonia – mixed with bleach it creates a gas that could be deadly.
- Have the right safety gear like an mask, heavy work gloves, rubber boots and protective gloves if sewage is involved.
- Prevent mold by airing out the property, use fans to dry wet areas, open doors, and windows.
- Remove and discard drywall and insulation that has been contaminated with sewage or flood waters.