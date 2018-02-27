Detroit lands on 'Forbes' 10 Coolest U.S. Cities list

DETROIT - We knew it all along, but the rest of the country is catching on.

Detroit is cool! Really cool!

Forbes Magazine named the Motor City one of the 10 Coolest U.S. Cities to Visit in 2018.

The magazine was looking to highlight cities that should be given a “second glance.”

Detroit ranked No. 3, with only Louisville and Philadelphia beating it.

The author called Detroit a “compelling, quirky place to explore” fueled by the city’s resilient and creative locals.

It highlighted the uniqueness of The Heidelberg Project, historic architecture, the Michigan Central Station, Shinola and even the burgeoning food scene.

Other cities on the list include Savannah; Portland, Maine; Columbus, Indiana; Richmond, Virginia; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; Baltimore and San Antonio.

To see the full list, click here.