Detroit Lions gear up for day 2 of NFL Draft picks

(WXYZ) — Draft day for Lions fans is just as big as the first regular season home opener game, and this year, the Lions had two first-round draft picks.

The team picked Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs first at 12 followed by Iowa Linebacker Jack Campbell at pick 18.

Lions critics were surprised by the draft picks. Originally the team had the 6th-round pick but swapped it with the Arizona Cardinals for the 12th-round pick.

Last night season ticket holders had the chance to watch the NFL Draft live from Ford Field. The event was private but there was also a watch party at Eastern Market with the NFL alumni Detroit chapter which raised funding for the chapter's student-athlete scholarship fund.

Tonight the Lions will have three picks in the second round of NFL drafts. This will give the Lions some leverage to land a top-notch starter and more opportunities and for fans to trust the Campbell plan.

"Lions until we die, that's the way it goes, brother," Lions fan Macaul Reiner said.