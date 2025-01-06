Detroit Lions kickoff 'We Want More' bus tour for fans across Michigan

DETROIT, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Lions are getting ready to roll into the playoffs while their tour bus is rolling through the state of Michigan to get fans fired up for the next big game.

The first stop was Monday at Downtown's Campus Martius.

Related Video: Take a look inside the 'We Want More' tour bus

Take a tour of the Lions' We Want More Tour Bus

"We want more baby," Lions' fan Vincent McClure.

"We're going to go all the way," said another Lions' fan.

With about two weeks before the next game, the Lions' organization is looking to connect with fans across the state by taking their tour bus to a new city every day according to Senior VP of marketing, Emily Griffin.

"Really to celebrate our fans and to give back to them and to thank them for the tremendous support they've provided throughout this historic season," Griffin said.

The outside of the bus is decked out with team merchandise, photo ops, and games for fans to interact with.

The man behind the wheel of the big blue bus is 'Hurricane' Heath.

"There's just such a great spirit with this. It's like the whole city and state are alive and vibrant and it's so cool," Heath said. "I'm just glad to be part of it."

He has more than 20 years of experience driving tour buses, but Heathfield says this opportunity is special.

"All my life, since I was a little boy, I've been a Lions fan, and to be able to do this at this time is like the coolest thing," Heathfield said.

For more information on where the bus is going to be in the next few weeks, click here to check out the Lions' social media page.