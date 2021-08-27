Detroit Lions launch Detroit Lions Foundation, plans to invest $5M to grow the game

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions announced Friday the launch of the Detroit Lions Foundation, a charitable part of the organization.

The launch also includes a $5 million investment over five years to enhance youth football and cheerleading programs.

According to the organization, the primary mission of the Detroit Lions Foundation supports Detroit youth in three key areas; Growing the Game, Developing the Child, and Player/Coach Initiatives.

The $5,000,000 investment will be directed toward expanding youth football and cheer programs at Boys and Girls Clubs of Southeastern Michigan.

Funds will also go toward launching a pilot girls high school flag football program.

“Supporting youth in our community has always been an important part of the fabric of the Lions organization. I am thrilled about our renewed vision and proud of our increased commitment to positively impact the lives of children for years to come,” said Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chairman Sheila Ford Hamp. “We know that playing sports and being active can positively impact the lives of youth both on and off the field. As a professional sports franchise, we feel a deep sense of responsibility to provide as much access and opportunity to play for as many kids as possible.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE DETROIT LIONS FOUNDATION