(WXYZ) - The Detroit Lions are reportedly listening to trade offers for tight end Eric Ebron, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

According to Schefter, Ebron's name surfaced in discussions last week during the NFL Combine, and the team was listening to those offers.

A name to watch in coming days: Lions’ TE Eric Ebron, whose name surfaced in trade discussions at last weekend’s combine, per league source. Lions were listening. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2018

When word of the news got out, Ebron tweeted an emoji that implies keeping his mouth shut, followed by a quoted tweet of a fan where he responded, "No matter what happens (you) will still always have a place in me and my family hearts! You been real since Day 1."

No matter what happens i will still always have a place in me and my family hearts! You been real since Day 1 https://t.co/6bmlyfTDaj — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) March 7, 2018

Ebron, 24, was drafted by the Lions with the 10th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. In May 2017, the team exercised its fifth-year contract option.

He is scheduled to make $8.25 million next year with all of the money going against the cap.

Ebron caught 53 passes on 86 targets for 574 yards and four touchdowns last season. That was a career high in targets.