Detroit Lions, McDonald's partner for new game-day deal, Lions bundle box

The Detroit Lions and McDonald's of Michigan are partnering up for the 2023 season to offer fans a special deal the day after games.

According to McDonald's of Michigan, fans can get a buy one get one free Big Mac deal if the Lions make a field goal during the game. It starts with their first pre-season game on Friday night.

If Detroit splits the uprights in any game this year, fans can get the deal the day after the game through the McDonald's mobile app.

Starting Aug. 22, McDonald's will also offer the exclusive Lions bundle box, which features two Big Mac sandwiches, an 20-piece McNugget and two medium fries.

It's served in a custom Lions-themed box and is served at all participating restaurants every day until the season ends

The Lions bundle box will be available in the McDonald’s mobile app or at any participating McDonald’s restaurant.