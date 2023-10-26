Detroit Lions Monday Night Football tailgate party happening at Grand Circus Park

For those who want to tailgate or hang out before the Detroit Lions' Monday Night Football game, the Downtown Detroit Partnership is hosting a tailgate party on Monday afternoon.

It will be located in Grand Circus Park, just a few blocks away from Ford Field, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. before the game. The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. on Channel 7.

There will be food trucks, Bud Light beer tents, ticket giveaways, photo opportunities, games, live music, special guests and more.

The event is free, but the NFL bag policy will be in effect.