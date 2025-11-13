Detroit Lions team up with Eminem & Paul Rosenberg to produce Thanksgiving game halftime show

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Lions are bringing in heavy hitters to produce the Thanksgiving halftime show.

On Thursday, the team announced that Eminem and his longtime manager and president of Shady Records, Paul Rosenberg, will consult the club on talent selection and all production aspects of the halftime show for Thanksgiving.

It's a multi-year partnership between the team and Eminem and Rosenberg, that will run through at least 2027.

The Detroit Lions announced today a multi-year partnership with global rap icon Marshall Mathers, professionally known as Eminem, and his long-time manager and president of Shady Records, Paul Rosenberg on the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Halftime Show powered by Verizon. The Detroit natives will consult the club on talent selection and all aspects of halftime production through 2027 for the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Classic presented by Ford.

"We're thrilled to be working with Marshall and Paul, who are two of the most accomplished and respected names in the music industry, not to mention longtime Lions fans," Detroit Lions President & CEO Rod Wood said in a statement. "Their reputation in the business will attract top-tier talent and help us solidify this annual performance as one of the most anticipated cultural moments on the NFL calendar."

"It's an honor for us to team up with the Lions and be a part of the greatest tradition in Detroit sports," Rosenberg. added "We look forward to putting together unforgettable shows featuring world-class artists for the fans at Ford Field and the tens of millions watching around the country."