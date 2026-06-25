Detroit Lions' Terrion Arnold arrested in connection with Florida kidnapping, robbery

TAMPA (WXYZ) — Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold has been arrested in Tampa, Florida, in connection with a kidnapping and robbery that happened in February, police say.

Arnold is facing several charges: four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery. He turned himself into custody at the Orient Road Jail in Tampa on Wednesday.

Police say on Feb. 4, three men in their late teens were held at gunpoint, pistol-whipped, had personal property stolen and were forced to leave. They had visible injuries, police said.

Police say Arnold rented an Airbnb in Largo, Florida, where he had friends would stay. On Feb. 1, items were stolen from Arnold and others. The property, totaling more than $250,000, was reported stolen to Largo police. The people Arnold suspected in the robbery were not involved, detectives found.

Tampa police say that same day, Arnold and others plotted and lured the victims to their apartment on N. 46th Street. When the victims arrived around midnight, that’s when they were grabbed and held at gunpoint.

Police say as the assault was happening, property was stolen from the victims. They were forced to leave around 1:40 a.m.

The suspects left the scene shortly after.

Police say the attack was livestreamed between some of the suspects and there was a group chat with all of them.

Between Feb. 4 and March 21, police arrested six suspects: Adriana Del Valle, 19, Jasmine Randazzo, 19, Lyndell Hudson II, 26, Christion Williams, 24, Boakai Hilton Jr, 23 and Freddie Hughes, 27.

Arnold's team released a statement:

"Terrion Arnold categorically denies any involvement in the matters underlying the allegations made against him and maintains his innocence.



"There is no credible evidence linking Mr. Arnold to these allegations. Instead, the government appears to be relying on testimony from multiple convicted felons who have admitted their own involvement and may have substantial incentives to shift blame in an effort to lessen their sentences.



"Mr. Arnold looks forward to his day in court and is confident that the judicial process will lead to his ultimate vindication."

The Detroit Lions issued a statement: