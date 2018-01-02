Detroit Lions will host New England, Seattle in 2018; See all opponents

DETROIT (WXYZ) - With the calendar fully turned to 2018, the Detroit Lions season over and the team on the hunt for a new head coach, they unveiled their opponents for next season.

As usual, the team will have have home and away games against NFC North rivals Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears.

On top of those games, the team will host the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Carolina Panthers, New York Jets and New England Patriots at Ford Field.

When they hit the road, they will be traveling a lot, taking on the San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.

It's expected that the entire NFL schedule will be released in April.