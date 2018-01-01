Detroit Lions fire head coach Jim Caldwell after four seasons

(WXYZ) - DETROIT (WXYZ) -- The Detroit Lions have fired head coach Jim Caldwell after four seasons.

Detroit Lions General Manager Bob Quinn has informed Jim Caldwell that he will not be returning as head coach. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) January 1, 2018

Reports initially surfaced on Saturday that Sunday's season finale against Green Bay (a 35-11 Lions win) would be Caldwell's last game as head coach.

Caldwell, hired in 2014 to replace Jim Schwartz, compiled a 36-28 regular-season record with the Lions, including a 9-7 record in 2017. He also coached Detroit in playoff losses to Dallas in the 2014-15 NFC Wild Card round and Seattle in the 2016-17 NFC Wild Card round.

Detroit's 7-9 finish in 2015 marked the only time during Caldwell's tenure that the team finished below .500.

Caldwell was given a contract extension before the 2017 season -- initially reported as a three-year extension, but later turned out to be a one-year extension with an option for additional seasons.

In late November, the Lions had their sights set on an NFC North title following road wins at Minnesota, Green Bay, and Chicago, but were unable to win the division and ultimately were eliminated from playoff contention on December 24 after a loss at Cincinnati.