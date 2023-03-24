Detroit man arraigned after allegedly beating puppy over broken sunglasses

(WXYZ) — A man who reportedly beat a puppy because the puppy destroyed a pair of Cartier sunglasses was arraigned on animal torture charges Friday.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said 29-year-old Lenard Maurice Shaw of Detroit is charged with one count of Second-Degree Animals-Killing/Torturing, a 7-year felony, and one count of Abandoning/Cruelty to One Animal, a 93-day misdemeanor.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, Shaw filmed himself beating the dog, and on March 15, allegedly put the dog in a garbage can outside.

The dog survived, and an investigation by the Detroit Police Department and Michigan Humane Society led to his arrest on March 21.

“I have seen cases in the past where someone lost their life over a pair of sunglasses. This is the first one that I have encountered where a completely defenseless dog was allegedly savagely beaten over a broken pair of sunglasses. It defies logic and basic humanness that anyone would think this is acceptable. It is only not acceptable, but we allege that it was criminal,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a press release.

Shaw was given a $50,000 cash bond.

His probable cause conference is scheduled for March 31 at 9 a.m. with the preliminary examination scheduled for April 5 at 9 a.m.