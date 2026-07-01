Detroit man charged after allegedly killing two pedestrians in crash

(WXYZ) — A Detroit man has been charged after prosecutors say he killed two people in a crash over the weekend.

Detroit police told us earlier this week that the crash happened around 2:15 a.m. Sunday near Teresa's Place Bar in the area of McNichols Road and Schaefer Highway. The victims, 43-year-old Erica Smith and 51-year-old Dawad Helton, were friends who had been at the bar together. Both died at the scene.

Prosecutors say that the driver, 29-year-old Nicholas Alexander Lee-Nathan, was intoxicated and struck the victims at a high rate of speed while heading west on McNichols. Bystanders pulled the suspected driver from his car to keep him from leaving the scene, according to the victims' families.

"I heard he sped out of the bar and lost control and hit them and then he tried to leave and backed over them again," said Nina Campbell, Smith's sister.

Watch our previous coverage

Two killed after driver strikes friends outside Detroit bar; suspect in custody

Lee-Nathan has been charged with two counts of Second-Degree Murder, two counts of Operating While Intoxicated - Causing Death, and two counts of Reckless Driving Causing Death. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

"I always say that alcohol and driving never mix. This was completely avoidable. The alleged actions of the defendant caused the tragic death of two innocent people," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Lee-Nathan is set to be arraigned later this morning.

Stay with WXYZ.com for updates on this developing story.