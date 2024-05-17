Watch Now
News

Actions

Detroit man charged after killing driver in road rage incident

gavel
File Photo
gavel
Posted at 1:43 PM, May 17, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-17 13:43:02-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit man has been charged after punching and killing another driver in a road rage incident last month, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

The initial incident happened around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, near the intersection of West Chicago Street and Greenfield Road. First responders got there and found a man lying in the street unconscious. On Saturday, May 11, that man, 67-year-old Reda Saleh of Dearborn, died from his injuries.

Officials say that when approaching the intersection, Saleh's car bumped into the back of a vehicle driven by Desmond Burks, a 33-year-old Detroit man. After exiting their cars and a verbal altercation, investigators say Burks punched Saleh and left him lying in the street before fleeing the scene.

Burks has been charged with Second-Degree murder. He was arraigned earlier this week in 36th District Court, and given a $1 million cash bond with a GPS tether and house arrest if he makes bond. Other court appearances for Burks are scheduled for later this month.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make Your Voice Heard