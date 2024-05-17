Detroit man charged after killing driver in road rage incident

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit man has been charged after punching and killing another driver in a road rage incident last month, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

The initial incident happened around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, April 17, near the intersection of West Chicago Street and Greenfield Road. First responders got there and found a man lying in the street unconscious. On Saturday, May 11, that man, 67-year-old Reda Saleh of Dearborn, died from his injuries.

Officials say that when approaching the intersection, Saleh's car bumped into the back of a vehicle driven by Desmond Burks, a 33-year-old Detroit man. After exiting their cars and a verbal altercation, investigators say Burks punched Saleh and left him lying in the street before fleeing the scene.

Burks has been charged with Second-Degree murder. He was arraigned earlier this week in 36th District Court, and given a $1 million cash bond with a GPS tether and house arrest if he makes bond. Other court appearances for Burks are scheduled for later this month.