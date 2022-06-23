Detroit man charged after pulling gun on father with infant at gas station

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Euric Butler, 51, of Detroit, in connection with the assault of a 25-year-old Detroit man and his one-year-old son.

Detroit police were dispatched to a gas station in the 14600 block of Tireman in Detroit on June 19, at approximately 8:50 pm, for a reported aggravated assault.

Detroit police say a verbal altercation between the victim and Butler escalated. During the altercation, Police say, Butler pulled out a gun, pointed it at the victim and his son, before leaving the scene.

An investigation by the Detroit Police Department led to the arrest of Butler on June 20.

Euric Butler has been charged with one count of felonious assault, one count of felony firearm and one count of brandishing a weapon in public.

Butler will be arraigned today in 36th District Court.