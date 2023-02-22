Detroit man charged for multiple window peeping incidents in Eastpointe, Warren

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Prosecutor’s office has charged Marquis Fleming, 41, of Detroit with three counts of window peeping.

Each criminal count is a 90-day misdemeanor.

Police say, in January and February of 2023, Fleming used a step ladder to peek through young girls' windows on numerous occasions.

“It is despicable that someone would prey on young children. This type of crime can quickly escalate to more serious crimes against young females. I would like to thank Eastpointe and Warren Police Departments for working together to get the accused off the streets,” said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido.

Fleming was arraigned Tuesday in Eastpointe District Court before Magistrate Mark Makoski. His bond was set at $50,000 cash/surety for each count. Fleming has been ordered to wear a steel cuff tether upon his release.

Fleming is scheduled to attend a pre-trial hearing on March 15 in Eastpointe District Court.

