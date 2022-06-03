Detroit Man charged in Belle Isle fatal Memorial Day car crash

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Alexander Armond Smith, 23, of Detroit in connection with a car crash that killed 12-year-old Ghadir Saleh and non-fatally injured a 16-year-old girl, both of Dearborn.

On May 30, police say Smith drove onto the beach area on Belle Isle and struck the victims. Afterward he drove away from the crash scene. The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries. On May 31, Ghadir Saleh died from her injuries.

Smith has been charged with one count each of open murder, leaving the scene of an accident causing death, reckless driving causing serious impairment of a body function, and leaving the scene of an accident causing serious impairment or death.

“Mass shootings, especially ones where the victims are children - get a lot of attention and they absolutely should. But we must also remember individual cases where children lose their lives through violence - no matter the instrumentality of death. More will be revealed about the alleged facts of this case later because this tragic incident is still under active investigation by the Michigan State Police,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

The Michigan State Police are continuing to investigate the case.

Mr. Smith is expected to be arraigned today in 36th District Court at 2:30 pm.

