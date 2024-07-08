Watch Now
News

Actions

Detroit man charged in connection to alleged armed robbery, deadly June shooting

Gavel generic
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Santos Chaparro/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wooden gavel and stand (ca. 1920s) used by the Associated Press Board of Directors at their meetings throughout the 20th century. (AP Photo/Corporate Archives/Santos Chaparro)
Gavel generic
Posted at 10:20 AM, Jul 08, 2024

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit man has been charged for an alleged fatal shooting that followed an armed robbery last month.

Dwaine Thomas Hunt III, 23, has been charged with the following:

  • First-Degree Murder
  • Armed Robbery
  • Two Counts of Felony Firearm

These charges stemmed from an incident that happened around 9 p.m. on June 4th, with police responding the shooting in the 19400 block of Warwick Street on Detroit's west side.
Invesitgators say that after a verbal altercation between Hunt and the victim, Hunt robbed an unidentified man with his handgun. After the verbal altercation escalated, Hunt allegedly fired multiple shots, shooting and killing 29-year-old Detroit man Richard Shorts.

Hunt was arraigned and sent to jail on the Fourth of July, with court appearance set for later this month.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Make Your Voice Heard