Detroit man charged in connection to alleged armed robbery, deadly June shooting

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit man has been charged for an alleged fatal shooting that followed an armed robbery last month.

Dwaine Thomas Hunt III, 23, has been charged with the following:



First-Degree Murder

Armed Robbery

Two Counts of Felony Firearm

These charges stemmed from an incident that happened around 9 p.m. on June 4th, with police responding the shooting in the 19400 block of Warwick Street on Detroit's west side.

Invesitgators say that after a verbal altercation between Hunt and the victim, Hunt robbed an unidentified man with his handgun. After the verbal altercation escalated, Hunt allegedly fired multiple shots, shooting and killing 29-year-old Detroit man Richard Shorts.

Hunt was arraigned and sent to jail on the Fourth of July, with court appearance set for later this month.