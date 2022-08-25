Detroit man charged in connection to death of two-year-old

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged Laurence James Powell, 27, of Detroit, in connection with the homicide of a two-year-old child.

Powell, the boyfriend of the child’s mother, has been charged with one count of felony murder and one count of first-degree child abuse.

On August 17, police were dispatched to Powell’s home located in the 15390 block of Linwood Avenue in Detroit for reports of a two-year-old child suffering from blunt force trauma to the back of the head and spine.

The child was taken to local hospital due to injuries. Detroit police officers who were dispatched to the hospital and Powell was placed under arrest.

On August 19, the child died from his injuries.

On August 20, Powell was charged with child abuse first degree, pending the Medical Examiner’s Report. That same day, he was arraigned and given a $250,000 cash/surety bond. The defendant was ordered to have no contact with the mother of the victim.

Due to an administrative issue at 36th District Court the case was refiled.

Thursady, Powell was denied bond and is currently awaiting his next court date in the Wayne County Jail.

His next court appearance will be on September 8 for a probable cause conference and September 15 for a preliminary examination.

