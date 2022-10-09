Detroit man charged in fatal shooting at Dearborn Hampton Inn

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man in connection with the fatal shooting incident that claimed the life of a 55-year-old Riverview man and injured others.

Reichard Lee Williams-Lewis, 34, of Detroit, has been charged with one count of premeditated first-degree murder, one count of assault with intent to murder, two counts of felonious assault, one count of resisting and obstructing a police officer, and five counts of felony firearm.

“The evidence is this case is alarming. We have long learned that no place is sacred when it comes to gun violence. Not churches, not movie theaters, not grocery stores or hotels. I would like to pose a question to every legislator in this state. When is enough enough? Please let me know,” said Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

Dearborn police responded to multiple reports of shots fired on October 6 at approximately 1:09 p.m. Once on the scene, police found a man armed with a rifle inside of a room at the Hampton Inn on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn. Upon their arrival, police found a distraught 21-year-old woman and Hampton Inn employee who informed them that Williams-Lewis was armed and shot at her. The bullet struck an office door and caused injuries to her face and eyes.

Williams-Lewis is accused of pointing his rifle at a 49-year-old woman from Virginia and a 36-year-old woman and hotel employee from Lincoln Park.

Police located the defendant on the third floor of the hotel where they also discovered a 55-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Williams-Lewis, police say, refused to listen to police commands and barricaded himself inside a hotel room for more than seven hours. During that time, police negotiators spoke with the defendant and he asked to speak with defense attorney Gabi Silver. Silver was contacted by Dearborn police and assisted with negotiations.

After successful negotiations, Williams-Lewis exited the room and was taken into custody by Dearborn SWAT officers.