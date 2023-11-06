Watch Now
Detroit man charged in fatal stabbing at Redford Union High School

Redford Union High School’s secondary campus will be closed Friday as police investigate a homicide involving two staff members.
Posted at 10:00 AM, Nov 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-06 10:03:33-05

REDFORD, Mich. (WXYZ) — Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged a Detroit man for a November 2 fatal stabbing incident at Redford Union High School in Redford.

Hemida Ramadan-Khedr Mohamed, 42, of Detroit, has been charged with First-Degree Murder in connection to the stabbing death of Steven Gipson, 59, of Detroit.

Police say on November 2 at approximately 5:35 p.m., officers with the Redford Police Department were dispatched to Redford Union High School located in the 17700 block of Kinloch Street following reports of a stabbing. Once on the scene, officers found the victim suffering from multiple stab wounds in the abdomen. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police say Mohamed stabbed the victim multiple times with a knife.

Both Mohamed and Gipson worked as janitorial custodians at Redford Union High School.

Mohamed will be arraigned today in 17th District Court in Redford Township.

