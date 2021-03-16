Menu

Watch
News

Actions

Detroit man charged in injury crash involving Tesla and semitrailer

Posted at 7:40 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-22 17:07:23-04

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit man has been charged in a non-deadly crash involving a Tesla and semitrailer. The incident is being investigated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as Tesla has had previous crash incidents involving its autopilot system. However, it's still unclear if the driver in the most recent incident was using autopilot at the time of the crash.

RELATED: Auto analyst says Tesla needs driver monitoring system after most recent crash investigation

Jean Paul Guerrero, 21, of Detroit, has been charged with felony reckless driving causing serious injury. He also faces a misdemeanor charge for driving with a suspended license.

The crash happened March 11 at 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Fort Street and Waterman Road. Guerrero allegedly was speeding when he hit the semitrailer, injuring himself and his 21-year-old female passenger. Guerrero is in stable condition and the woman passenger is still in critical.

Guerrero was arraigned in 36th District Court and given a $2,000 bond and GPS tether. He's expected to appear in court again on March 29.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

News

Search WXYZ on your favorite streaming device!