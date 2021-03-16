Detroit man charged in injury crash involving Tesla and semitrailer

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit man has been charged in a non-deadly crash involving a Tesla and semitrailer. The incident is being investigated by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration as Tesla has had previous crash incidents involving its autopilot system. However, it's still unclear if the driver in the most recent incident was using autopilot at the time of the crash.

Jean Paul Guerrero, 21, of Detroit, has been charged with felony reckless driving causing serious injury. He also faces a misdemeanor charge for driving with a suspended license.

The crash happened March 11 at 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Fort Street and Waterman Road. Guerrero allegedly was speeding when he hit the semitrailer, injuring himself and his 21-year-old female passenger. Guerrero is in stable condition and the woman passenger is still in critical.

Guerrero was arraigned in 36th District Court and given a $2,000 bond and GPS tether. He's expected to appear in court again on March 29.