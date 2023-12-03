Watch Now
Detroit man charged in robbery of Ferndale dispensary

Posted at 9:42 AM, Dec 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-03 09:42:23-05

FERNDALE, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office has charged a Detroit man in connection to the Friday morning robbery of a Ferndale marijuana dispensary.

Stevonte Gilbert-Davis, 24, of Detroit has been charged with one count of breaking and entering a building with intent and one count of larceny in a building, both felony charges.

On December 1, at approximately 4:42 a.m., Ferndale police officers were dispatched to STIIIZY Ferndale located at 642 E. Nine Mile Road due to an alarm. Once on the scene, officers found a vehicle backed into the front door of the building. The suspects fled the scene as officers approached the business.

Gilbert-Davis was arraigned Sunday in 43rd District Court in Ferndale. He received a $200,000 cash bond. His next court date will be on December 11 at 1:00 p.m.

