Detroit man charged in 'vicious' and 'random' deadly carjacking at gas station

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit man is facing murder charges after what police called a "vicious" and "random" carjacking at a gas station on Tuesday.

Kevin Maurice Farries, Jr., 25, is charged with felony murder, first-degree murder and carjacking.

Police say around 4:30 a.m., the victim, 60-year-old Keith Graus, went into a gas station on Joy Rd. on the city's west side. When he came back, Farries was allegedly sitting in the victim's vehicle.

Watch below: Family of victim awaiting charges in deadly carjacking at Detroit gas station

Family of victim awaiting charges in deadly carjacking at Detroit gas station

According to police, Farries assaulted Graus, got back in the vehicle and then ran Graus over as he fled the scene, killing him.

Police arrested Farries a short time later after a brief pursuit.

"This was a deliberate attempt," said Detroit Police Captain Marcus Thirlkill, who said that the attack appears to be random.

"Great work by troopers and Dearborn Police officers to take this suspect into custody," said F/LT. Mike Shaw in a post on X. "Fortunately, no one was hurt in this pursuit. The suspect was turned over to Detroit Police for their investigation. We will also seek charges against the suspect for the pursuit and damage to patrol cars."

Farries is expected to be arraigned on charges on Friday.