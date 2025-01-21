Detroit man charged with allegedly shooting & killing his girlfriend

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit man has been charged after allegedly shooting and killing his girlfriend last week.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's office has charged Jazzie Love, 34, with shooting and killing Uniqua Sanders, 32.

Police got the call about an shooting at a liquor store in the 10700 block of West Eight Mile Road on Thursday, Jan. 16, around 7:00 p.m. When first responders got there, they found Sanders shot in a car outside the liquor store. Medics pronounced her dead at the scene.

Investigators say that this shooting stems from an argument between Love and Sanders in the car. They say that allegedly Love got out of the passenger's side of the vehicle, walked to the driver's side and shot Sanders in the head.

Love has been charged with First-Degree Murder, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and Felony Firearms. He's being held in jail and has another court appearance later this month.