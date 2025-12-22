Detroit man charged with animal abuse after allegedly allowing pet dogs to freeze to death

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit man has been charged after prosecutors say he abandoned three of his dogs, with two of the dogs freezing to death.

Last Thursday (Dec. 18), we're told Detroit Animal Care and Control received information about three dogs that were believed to be dead in a home in the 11780 block of Kennebec. The workers found two dead dogs and another dog that was alive, who had been neglected and abandoned in the cold.

All the dogs were taken to Detroit's Animal Control Unitm, with the living dog receiving urgent medical care. After investigation, the man was arrested the same day.

Martell George, 39, has been charged with three counts of Killing/Torturing animals (second degree, seven year maximum penalty), two counts of Abandoning/Cruelty to One Animal Resulting in Death (one-year misdemeanor) and one count of Animals-Abandoning/Cruelty to One Animal (93-day misdemeanor).

George was in court this past weekend, and was given a $100,000 personal bond. He was set to appear in court again later this month and in the first week of January.

“It is alleged that this defendant left his dogs without food or water in the cold and two of them froze to death. Another of his dogs that survived was found emaciate and suffering in the cold. This is a crime," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy via press release. “ It is a shame that we have to explain this to people. Animals are sentient beings that must be cared for. They cannot withstand the freezing cold. Just like people they must be protected during this extremely cold winter season."

