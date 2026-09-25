Detroit man charged with armed robbery after targeting dancer, police investigate possible links to more cases

TAYLOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Detroit man is facing felony charges after police say he robbed a woman at gunpoint as she returned home from work at a Detroit gentlemen's club — and investigators are now looking into whether he could be connected to more than 20 similar armed robberies targeting exotic dancers across Metro Detroit.

Derik Smith, 26, was arrested inside the Taylor Police Department records lobby after officers say he came in believing he was picking up a confiscated firearm.

Watch 7 News Detroit reporter Carli Petrus story in the video below:

Detroit man arrested at police station in dancer robbery case

Taylor Police Detective Phil Wengrowski said the victim, a 32-year-old woman, had just arrived home at her Taylor apartment around 3 a.m. on Sept. 16 when a man came up behind her.

"She stated she just got off work, she just arrived home. She was walking towards the front door of her residence, she heard somebody running behind her," Wengrowski said.

Wengrowski said the man pointed a handgun at her head and took her watch, phone and car keys before fleeing.

Police used Flock cameras to track Smith's vehicle to his home, where he was initially contacted. Investigators say they did not have enough evidence to hold him at that time, but they seized his phone, gun and car.

"The use of the Flock cameras was obviously a huge assistance in this case. It helped us solve a violent crime, this female had a firearm pointed at her head," Wengrowski said.

A follow-up investigation turned up additional evidence, Wengrowski said.

"We located a black ski mask inside of the vehicle. We located a magazine in the vehicle as well as a firearm inside of the residence and keys to the suspect vehicle inside his bedroom," Wengrowski said.

Investigators also say they found incriminating searches on Smith's phone.

"He had done some Google searching on his phone as far as if he takes his license plate off of his car, can the police find him? If he turns his phone off, can police find him? He was looking up how armed robberies are hard to solve," Wengrowski said.

Police also say they tracked down the victim's stolen watch, which Smith had shipped to a jeweler out of state.

"He actually shipped it out of state to a jeweler," Wengrowski said.

Taylor police say they are now investigating whether Smith is connected to a broader pattern of armed robberies targeting dancers at two Detroit gentlemen's clubs. Investigators say the suspect would watch dancers leave, follow them home and then rob them at gunpoint.

Smith is being investigated in connection with at least 3 armed robberies across Metro Detroit, including incidents in Detroit, Melvindale and Farmington Hills. Police say he could be responsible for as many as 20 cases fitting this pattern, going back as far as December of last year.

"We do believe there are other victims out there and if there are, please contact us, we are definitely here to help you," Wengrowski said.

Smith appeared in court Friday for his arraignment. He is facing one count of armed robbery, along with larceny, receiving and concealing stolen property and four counts of felony firearm. A judge set his bond at $300,000. His next court date is Oct. 5.

7 News Detroit called one of the clubs that police say Smith was targeting. A manager told 7 News Detroit the owner would call back.

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