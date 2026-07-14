Detroit man charged with murder after allegedly killing custodian outside of elementary school

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit man has been charged with murder after prosecutors say he shot and killed a contracted custodian outside a Detroit elementary school earlier this month.

The shooting happened on Thursday, July 2, around 5:15 p.m. in the parking lot of Chrysler Elementary School. Police say three men got into an argument and that escalated into a physical fight. According to Detroit Public Schools Community District, no students or staff were on the school campus at the time of the shooting.

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Contracted custodian fatally shot outside Detroit elementary school, suspect in custody

Kevin Flagg, 43, has been charged after prosecutors say he shot and killed Devin Burns, a 25-year-old from Detroit.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says Flagg has been charged with one count of of Second-Degree Murder, one count of Manslaughter – Statutory Short Form, and two counts of Felony Firearm.

Flagg appeared in court last week, with bond initially set at $250,000 cash/surety bond before being reduced to $150,000 in a follow-up court appearance.

Flagg is due in court again two more times later this month.