Detroit man charged with murder of man in MotorCity Casino parking garage

Posted at 11:09 AM, Mar 24, 2021
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit man has been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of another man inside the MotorCity Casino parking garage last weekend.

According to police, 27-year-old Nicholas White was charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm in the shooting death of 25-year-old Kermit McCants, from Clinton Township.

Police responded to the parking garage around 2 a.m. Sunday after a report of a shooting. They found McCants with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

According to the prosecutor's office, an argument between McCants and White escalated and White allegedly shot McCants before fleeing the scene. He was arrested on Monday.

White is expected to be arraigned on the charges Wednesday afternoon.

