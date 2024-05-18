Detroit man dies after being shot in Oak Park McDona'd's parking lot

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A 34-year-old Detroit man has died after being shot in the parking lot at a McDonald's in Oak Park.

It happened around 11:15 a.m. Saturday morning, at the McDonald's on Greenfield Road.

According to the city's Department of Public Safety, this shooting stemmed from an argument that started inside the restaurant, escalated and continued into the parking lot. First responders found the victim, who died at a nearby hospital.

Oak Park Police are still actively investigating the case, but they have taken one person, a 25-year-old man froim Detroit into custody. Investigators don't believe anyone else was involved in the incident, but anyone with more information can contact Oak Park Police at 248-691-7520.