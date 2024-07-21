Detroit man dies after drowning in Rose Township lake

ROSE TWP., Mich. — A 20-year-old Detroit man has died after drowning in a lake in Rose Township on Saturday morning, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Police say that Marsalis Quintin Carter jumped off a pontoon boat in Taylor Lake and did not resurface. Authorities tell us Carter was part of a moving crew. The crew asked to go on a boat with the homeowner they were helping on break, with Carter and another man jumping into the lake.

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Team was sent to the scene just after 11 a.m. yesterday, and divers found Carter's body after 13 hours of searching, around 1 a.m. this morning. Police say at least 25 divers were on scene, with the North Oakland County Fire Authority, and divers from Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston and Wayne counties assisted.

An autopsy determined that drowning was the cause of death.

“I encourage people to have a personal flotation device on if they are not strong swimmers when they get in the lake, as we have had numerous drownings this summer in similar situations,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said in a release on the incident. “Even if you are a strong swimmer and have been drinking alcohol, it’s a good idea as well.”