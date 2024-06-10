Detroit man facing charges after allegations of torture, sex crimes, and human trafficking

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Detroit man was arraigned in Madison Heights 43rd District Court last week on nine felonies and one misdemeanor stemming from allegations of torture, sex crimes and human trafficking.

According to the Madison Heights Police Department, on June 7, 31-year-old Kevin Jonson was charged with the crimes below (ten total):



Torture

2 charges of Human Trafficking Enterprise causing injury

2 Charges of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct

2 counts of transporting a person for the purposes of prostiution

2 counts of accepting earnings from prostitution

Assault & Battery (misdemeanor)

Prosecutors allege that Johnson trafficked at least two people for the purposes of prostitution, sexually assaulted one survivor at least twice, and physically assaulted her.

Johnson was given a $750,00 Cash or Surety bond, and is currently lodged in the Oakland County Jail.

The Madison Heights Police Department received assistance on the investigation of these incidents from Michigan State Police and Homeland Security.

If you have any information regarding this case, police ask that you contact Detective Lt. Koehler at (248)837-2732 or the Madison Heights Police Department at (248)585-2100.

If you are a victim or know a victim of Human Trafficking, contact Common Ground Human Traffic Crisis Hotline at 248-451-2622.