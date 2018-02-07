Detroit man pleads guilty after 'kill all white cops' threats on social media
10:28 AM, Feb 7, 2018
(WXYZ) - A Detroit man has pleaded guilty to making threats toward the lives of police officers.
Michigan Attorney General Bill Shuette says Nheru Littleton, 41, made a number of threats on social media directed at officers between July 8 and July 9 of 2016.
According to the attorney general's office, the threats included written statements like:
7/8/16: “To those sniper’s in Texas, I commend your bravery and actions!!! #blacklivesmatter.”
7/8/16: “All lives can’t matter until Black Lives matter!!!! Kill all white cops!!!”
7/8/16: “Kill all white cops!!!”
7/8/16: “Kill all white cops!!!”
7/8/16: “F that!!! Nobody called for prayer after Alton Sterling got shot to death!!! F them police!!!!”
7/8/16: “Yes!!! #blacklivesmatter #purgeoncops”
7/8/16: “Why isn’t that white man shot dead!!! #wakeupblackpeople # itsnotagame”
7/8/16: If these racist a white cops want to PURGE on Black Lives!!! Then let’s PURGE on these racist a white cops!!! I’m sick of this s !!! If you don’t like what I said, UNFRIEND ME!!!! #rugonberue”
7/9/16: “F them racist a white cops!!! Kill them ALL!!! Black Lives Matter!!! Black people should start killing all white cops just like they killing us!!! Then and only then will this s stop!!! Why you ask? Because white people will be dropping like flies!!!”
Littleton pleaded guilty to Making a Terrorist Threat on February 6. His sentencing date is set for April 10, 2018.
