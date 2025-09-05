Detroit man sentenced in auto theft ring allegedly responsible for hundreds of stolen cars

(WXYZ) — A Detroit man was sentenced to 15 months to 20 years after pleading guilty to his role in a massive auto theft ring in metro Detroit.

Davonta Jones, 31, pleaded guilty to one count of Conducting a Criminal Enterprise.

Jones was part of a large-scale criminal organization that was responsible for hundreds of car thefts throughout Southeast Michigan. In all, it's believed the ring carried out more than 400 car thefts on more than a dozen occasions in 2024.

WATCH BELOW: Troy PD busts 'prolific' auto-theft ring responsible for over 400 cars being stolen

Troy PD busts 'prolific' auto-theft ring responsible for over 400 cars being stolen

Officials say the four people arrested and charged allegedly carried out thefts on more than a dozen occasions last year.

Earlier this year, Troy police arrested Jones and three others in the case. Police had been investigating the crime ring since August 2023 and partnered with the FORCE team to bring them down.

Officials say the crime ring targeted new vehicle storage lots at manufacturing facilities, car dealerships, parking lots and homes. The stolen vehicles were sold to black market buyers, and operated in over 40 jurisdictions in Oakland, Washtenaw, Macomb, Wayne, Eaton and Kent counties.

Seveeral other members of the organization have been sentenced in connection to the investigation. They are: