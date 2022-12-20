Detroit man sentenced in high-speed crash that killed 2

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit man who pleaded guilty in a high-speed car crash that killed two of his teenage passengers and seriously injured a third has been sentenced to a minimum 43 months in prison.

An Oakland County Circuit judge sentenced Ramone Cortez Hampton, 19, on Monday to 43 months to 180 months for the 2020 deaths of DeRell Blackmon, 17, and JaQai Garrett, 16, and 10 to 60 months for the third passenger's injuries.

Hampton pleaded guilty in October to two counts of reckless driving causing death and one count of reckless driving causing serious impairment of bodily function, The Oakland Press reported.

He was 17 in September 2020 when he lost control of a Cadillac SRX, went airborne, struck several trees and rolled multiple times before crashing into a culvert.

Four of the Cadillac’s six occupants were ejected from the vehicle in the crash, killing Blackmon and Garrett, who were Oak Park High School students.

Southfield Police Chief Elvin Barren said the vehicle was traveling in excess of 100 mph before it left the roadway, and witnesses said the speeding vehicle repeatedly changed lanes before the crash.