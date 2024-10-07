Detroit man set to testify in court ambushed, killed one day before; his family speaks out

DETROIT (WXYZ) — One day before he was planned to testify in court, a Detroit man was killed.

His sister, who would like to be referred to as "Twin," spoke with 7 News Detroit.

"Oh this is a lot. We’re so shook up. We don’t know what’s going on," she told us.

She said her brother Webster Cooper was ambushed and fatally shot when he was returning home from work early Sunday morning.

Detroit police said it happened around 12:25 a.m. on Stansbury Avenue near W. McNichols Road.

Twin said that Cooper was a father and grandfather.

"An all around great man, 55 years old. When I say great man, you couldn’t ask for anyone better, living his life as a role model," she said.

So one might think that it would be shocking to the family that Cooper was allegedly murdered but unfortunately, Twin said that is not the case.

According to Twin and other family members who did not want to be named, Cooper had been living in fear since Oct. 18, 2023, which was the day he was shot in the parking lot of Lou's Deli off McNichols Road in Detroit.

7 News Detroit obtained surveillance video of the incident. In the video, a man appears to be shot by someone off camera.

Looking at the video, Twin said the man shot was Cooper.

"That’s him right there," she said.

Twin said the deli parking lot shooting happened about an hour or two after Cooper accidentally ran into someone walking into the deli.

"It was like two people passing through a doorway, maybe a little brushing up against one another," Twin said.

She said it was nothing big, but the suspect waited for Cooper to finish eating inside, waited for him to come back outside and then allegedly shot him.

According to Twin, the suspect was identified by investigators using city police cameras, and Cooper was set to testify against the suspect on Monday.

She says Cooper was nervous leading up to the court date but wanted to do what was right. One day before then, he was killed.

"He was standing up for himself and he lost his life because he was going to stand up for himself," Twin said.

Twin said family still plans to testify in court.

Even though their brother, father and grandfather was killed, they won't let justice for him die here.

"We lost a very great man in his prime for no reason — just standing up for himself," Twin said.

If you know anything about this case, you're asked to reach out to the Detroit Police Department at 313-267-4600.