Detroit man wanted in alleged murder of man, assault of woman who shoveled his driveway

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police are searching for a suspect wanted for the alleged assault and murder of a man over the weekend.

According to police, the suspect is Antoine Jamal Powers-McClain.

Police say he asked a woman and a man to shovel his snow on Sunday, Feb. 13, around 6 p.m. at a home in the 9100 block of Stout.

According to police, he then gave the victims drugs, and asked them to go into his basement.

The woman told police he threatened her and the man with a rifle, and then he allegedly hit the man in the head with the rifle, killing him.

Police say he allegedly put a chain around the man's neck and chained him to a dog cage.

The woman told police he then assaulted her and threatened to kill her, before driving her to an apartment building where she escaped.

McClain is 5-feet-9, 170 pounds with an average build and shoulder-length black dreadlocks.

Anyone with information about this crime or about the suspect’s location is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide section at 313-596-2250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up.