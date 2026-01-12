Detroit man wanted in double murder in Tennessee arrested in Sterling Heights

(WXYZ) — A Detroit man wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Tennessee was taken into custody over the weekend after allegedly stealing things from a Walmart in Sterling Heights.

According to the Sterling Heights Police Department, officers were called to the Walmart at 14 Mile and Van Dyke around 3 p.m. Saturday on a report of stolen items.

See bodycam of the arrest in the video below

When the officer was speaking to the suspect, later identified as Dashonn Moten, the suspect took off on foot and ran into the City of Warren.

Officers chased the suspect and eventually took him into custody on Van Dyke. Police say he tried to evade officers by running through wooded areas and shedding layers of clothing.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, Moten was wanted in connection with the November 16, 2025, murders of two men and the shooting of a third man. He was wanted by the U.S. Marshals.

The Knoxville Police Department said Moten is expected to be extradited back to Knox County.