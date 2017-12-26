Detroit man wants answers for daughter's death on Christmas Eve in 2014

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Christmas is not what it used to be for one Detroit family.

Three years ago on Christmas, the father of an amazing young woman studying to be a lawyer got life-changing tragic news. As his daughter visited friends and family for the holidays, someone murdered her.

“She was vibrant. She wanted to help people,” said Christopher Samuel of his daughter.

Christina Samuel had just graduated from college with a bachelor’s degree and was home for a short Christmas break before she started law school.

She was at Carlisle and Redmond on the city’s east side waiting for a childhood friend she hadn’t seen in a long time to get home.

Her dad Christopher Samuel asked 7 Action News to meet at the place she lost her life.

“As he (her friend) pulled up down the street and came and got in the car, two gentlemen came from down the street, looked into the car and shot the car up,” said Samuel.

The friend that Christina was meeting was also shot, but survived. He has not brought answers that led to any arrests. Police released surveillance video from that night, hoping it would bring answers.

The Samuel family has been torn apart. Chris Samuel says Christina’s mom died this year. He says he believes she died of a broken heart. He is asking for justice for both of them.

“I lost her mom. I lost her. I am just seeking closure. My heart is hurting every day. She was my baby. She will always be my baby. I just want some answers,” said Samuel.

If you can help bring answers, CrimeStoppers is offering a $2,750 reward. All calls to CrimeStoppers are anonymous.

Those with information are asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

