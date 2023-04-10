Detroit man works to figure out what's next after car crash destroys new house

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Detroit police say they are investigating what led to a crash that destroyed a house. It happened Monday morning on Charlevoix at Crane streets on the city’s east side.

Firefighters say it is clear the driver was speeding when he went off the road and hit the house, knocking it off its foundation. Investigators are working to find out whether drugs or alcohol played a part.

“It knocked me to the ground and I just started screaming for my girlfriend. I just couldn’t hear anything because my ears were ringing,” David Fisher said.

Fisher says the explosive noise came from where his gas meter is — right below the room he was in before 6 a.m. Monday. The young entrepreneur was working in his house. He assumed it was a gas explosion. He scrambled to get to his girlfriend, who was sleeping.

“It broke our bedframe. She is in between the wall and the bed,” he described.

They both then moved to get outside.

“We were outside a whole minute or two before we realized there was a car hanging outside the side of the house,” Fisher said.

Detroit firefighters went to work to stabilize the house and safety free the driver from the house as gas leaked.

Somehow, the driver in his 20s survived. Detroit police say he is in the hospital in stable condition.

“If you are watching this, I am really glad you are OK. It was an ugly sight for sure though,” Fisher said.

Fisher says he is so grateful everyone survived even as he wonders what is next. He has been told the house will have to be torn down because it is just not safe. He just moved in about a week ago after fixing it up.

It is not just his home but where his business, The Euphoric Treefort, makes movie-themed candles. He says he will take it one day or, perhaps, one meal at a time.

“I was going to stop working around 6. I was going to eat food and lie down. I was like, man, I could have died hungry. I am definitely going to make sure I get some food because you never know when it will be your last meal,” he said. “I don’t know what we are doing tomorrow, but we are going to get a big steak dinner tonight.”

