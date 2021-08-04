Detroit Mayor Duggan, FEMA walk community through flood claims process

(WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan along with representatives from FEMA and other officials walked the community through the flood claims process at a press conference on Wednesday.

"Each individual case is going to be different," said Duggan.

He said FEMA representatives are still in the city, but they are not entering houses due to COVID safety protocols. They will look at pictures, videos and receipts.

In Detroit, you don't have to wait for representatives to visit. There are two centers you can go to for help:

Golightly Tech Center

5536 Saint Antoine St

Detroit, MI 48202

Kemeny Rec. Center

2260 S Fort St

Detroit, MI 48217

Representatives are there 7 days a week, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more FEMA and SBA claim assistance, go here.

Duggan outlined five guidelines that the community should think about as they go through the claims process:

1) Only event covered is storm of June 25-26th

2) FEMA only covers what’s needed to make the space safe and liveable, it's not to restore all of the losses in your house

3) FEMA is for the uninsured or the underinsured

4) Denial letters are often not final, more info could be needed

5) Finally, the deadline for FEMA is Sept. 13

Watch the full walkthrough below: