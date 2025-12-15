Detroit Mayor-elect Mary Sheffield appoints longtime chief of staff Brian White as deputy mayor

(WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor-elect Mary Sheffield announced she is appointing long-time chief of staff, Brian White, as a deputy mayor of the City of Detroit.

According to Rise Higher Detroit, which is Sheffield's transition group, White will help support the incoming administration in the new era for city government.

White has worked alongside Sheffield for more than a decade as her chief of staff.

"I've seen firsthand his unwavering commitment to the people of Detroit. He understands that the work of governing is about the people and he shares my vision for an administration that listens, learns and leads with compassion," Sheffield said in a statement. "As Deputy Mayor, he will play a crucial role in helping lead this city forward by assisting me with executing the rigorous and transformative policy agenda I set forth during this past election cycle.”

According to Rise Higher Detroit, White has served as state director for the Michigan Election Protection initiative during the 2004 presidential election, was a field/political director for American Votes Michigan and more. He's a University of Michigan graduate.

Sheffield said that White will oversee state and federal policy agenda, plus labor relations, regional partnerships and more.

“I am deeply honored to continue serving the people of Detroit in this new role,” White said in a statement. “For more than a decade, I’ve worked alongside Mayor-elect Sheffield as we pushed for a city government that listens to its residents and fights for fairness, opportunity and dignity for all. I believe wholeheartedly in her vision for an administration rooted in transparency, community partnership and equitable progress. I am eager to continue the work we started to deliver on the Mayor-elect’s people-centered and pro-growth policy agenda which will help Detroit’s progress reach more Detroiters and deeper into the neighborhoods.”

