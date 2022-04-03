Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan tests positive for COVID-19

(WXYZ) — Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Sunday he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating with mild symptoms.

In a tweet, Duggan said that after two years, the virus finally caught up to him.

According to Duggan, he woke up with a cough on Saturday, took an at-home test that came back negative, but chose to stay home and isolate.

Then, he took another test Sunday as the cough persisted, and it came back positive.

"I’m really glad I got the booster shot. The symptoms I have are mild - much like an average cold. Fortunately, my wife Sonia has tested negative," Duggan tweeted. "I’ll be working full-time from home on zoom until the doctors clear me to return to in-person meetings."

Duggan encouraged everyone to get a booster and vaccine if they are eligible.

