Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan to announce future political plans next week

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is set to make an announcement regarding his political future next week.

Speaking at an event on Thursday afternoon in Detroit, the mayor didn't set a date or time, but said the announcement was coming.

Duggan was elected mayor in 2014 and has served three terms, with his latest term set to expire at the end of 2025.

He's been rumored as a possible gubernatorial candidate to replace Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, who is in her final term as governor. That election would take place in 2026.

Several other Detroiters have announced committees to explore mayoral runs, including City Council President Mary Sheffield, Counsilman Fred Durhal III, former Councilwoman Saunteel Jenkins and Detroit businessman Joh Haashiim.