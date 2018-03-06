Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan to give State of the City address tonight

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is expected to give his first State of the City address since winning re-election in November on Tuesday night.

Duggan is expected to lay out his plans for the Motor City in the upcoming year, including the expansion of Project Green Light, tearing down dilapidated buildings and improving neighborhoods.

You can watch the speech ive on Channel 7 at 7 p.m. and on WXYZ.com and on the WXYZ Facebook page.

