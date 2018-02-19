Detroit media personality, activist Cliff Russell dies at age 61

DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit radio host and community activist Cliff Russell has died at the age of 61, 7 Action News has learned.

Russell had worked in the Detroit media for more than 35 years in several roles including news reporter, anchor, talk-show host, columnist, political analyst and more.

He has won several state, local and national awards during his time on Detroit radio and TV.

Russell also became Detroit's first African-American Press Secretary to the mayor when he was appointed by former Detroit Mayor Dennis Archer in 1994.

Most recently, Russell hosted "The Cliff Russell Show" on 910AM.

A graduate of Wayne State University, he also was a lecturer there, had worked as a columnist for the Detroit Free Press and was the first African-American Senior Director of Communications in Major League Baseball when he started in the role in 2002.

He has three sons, three daughters, two step-sons and seven grandchildren.