Areal Flood Watch issued February 19 at 4:00AM EST expiring February 21 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
Detroit media personality, activist Cliff Russell dies at age 61
10:15 AM, Feb 19, 2018
Share Article
DETROIT (WXYZ) - Detroit radio host and community activist Cliff Russell has died at the age of 61, 7 Action News has learned.
Russell had worked in the Detroit media for more than 35 years in several roles including news reporter, anchor, talk-show host, columnist, political analyst and more.
He has won several state, local and national awards during his time on Detroit radio and TV.
Russell also became Detroit's first African-American Press Secretary to the mayor when he was appointed by former Detroit Mayor Dennis Archer in 1994.
Most recently, Russell hosted "The Cliff Russell Show" on 910AM.
A graduate of Wayne State University, he also was a lecturer there, had worked as a columnist for the Detroit Free Press and was the first African-American Senior Director of Communications in Major League Baseball when he started in the role in 2002.
He has three sons, three daughters, two step-sons and seven grandchildren.
Share Article
Share Article
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.