Detroit Medical Center implements visitor restrictions due to rising flu cases

The Detroit Medical Center is implementing visitor guidelines at all facilities due to a rise in flu cases.

According to the DMC, the new guidelines are:



All patients are allowed up to two visitors at any time

Visitors ages 12 and under, including siblings and other relatives, will not be allowed on inpatient hospital floors or in the observation units

Visitors ages 13 and over who have a fever, cough or rash are asked to choose another time to visit. This applies to both private and semi-private rooms. If hospitals have policies that are more restrictive than the proposed guidelines, they will continue to use them

Visitors who exhibit illness or cold symptoms are encouraged to visit during a period of wellness.

Flu cases have been rising across the country, and the CDC said that there has been an 18% increase in flu cases over the past week.

The guidelines are in effect at all DMC facilities, including Children's Hospital of Michigan.