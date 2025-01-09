Detroit Medical Center implements visitor restrictions due to rising flu cases

The Detroit Medical Center is implementing visitor guidelines at all facilities due to a rise in flu cases.
According to the DMC, the new guidelines are:
- All patients are allowed up to two visitors at any time
- Visitors ages 12 and under, including siblings and other relatives, will not be allowed on inpatient hospital floors or in the observation units
- Visitors ages 13 and over who have a fever, cough or rash are asked to choose another time to visit. This applies to both private and semi-private rooms. If hospitals have policies that are more restrictive than the proposed guidelines, they will continue to use them
- Visitors who exhibit illness or cold symptoms are encouraged to visit during a period of wellness.
Flu cases have been rising across the country, and the CDC said that there has been an 18% increase in flu cases over the past week.
The guidelines are in effect at all DMC facilities, including Children's Hospital of Michigan.